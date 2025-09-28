'Taste Of Qatar' Set To Elevate Local Dining Scene: Official

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In a bid to spotlight Qatar's burgeoning culinary landscape, Qatar Tourism recently organised the Taste of Qatar Townhall, an event aimed at spotlighting the programme's mission of positioning Qatar as a world-class culinary destination.

'Taste of Qatar', Qatar Tourism's flagship restaurant rating programme, was launched earlier in the year in collaboration with the Qatar International Food Festival and in partnership with the global research company Ipsos and the Ministry of Public Health with the goal of enhancing the country's food and beverage sector.

The townhall event united international specialists and local participants to promote outstanding dining experiences for residents and visitors alike.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, Director of PR & Communications at Visit Qatar, Jassim Al Mahmoud, described the initiative as a natural extension of the country's tourism strategy and emphasised the programme's core objective which is to motivate restaurants across Qatar to enhance their service standards and offerings.

“The reason behind this programme is to encourage the food and dining sector in Qatar to do their best to elevate their service level as well as to provide the best services for locals and for visitors,” he explained.

Al Mahmoud highlighted the pivotal role of culinary experiences in global tourism.

“We believe that culinary experience is one of the key factors that tourists or tourism are looking for wherever they go,” he noted, adding that Qatar's robust infrastructure positions it well to capitalise on this trend.

He noted that building on the success of the Michelin Guide, which was introduced to recognise high-end and fine-dining establishments, Taste of Qatar extends similar recognition to local and national brands.

“Since we brought in the Michelin Guide for the high-end restaurant and fine dining, we thought we needed to do the same for the local brands. That's why we initiated this initiative, Taste of Qatar,” Al Mahmoud stated.

The townhall event served as a platform for knowledge exchange, drawing seasoned professionals from the global dining sector.

“Today we have this gathering also to bring experienced leaders in the sector to share experience and knowledge and to help in supporting and elevating the food and beverage sector in Qatar to be top class,” Al Mahmoud noted.

This collaborative approach underscores Qatar Tourism's commitment to nurturing a world-class hospitality environment.

Reflecting on the Michelin Guide's introduction, Al Mahmoud pointed to its transformative effects on the industry.