Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Announces Plans to Send Troops into Portland

Trump Announces Plans to Send Troops into Portland


2025-09-28 02:26:51
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday plans to send troops into Portland, Oregon, labeling activists there as “domestic terrorists” and vowing to safeguard federal sites from ongoing unrest.

"I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists," Trump declared in a social media post.

Local officials swiftly pushed back. Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, in a statement earlier this month, emphasized he had not sought federal help, saying, “federal intervention” was neither requested nor required.

Responding to Trump’s latest directive, Wilson reiterated his stance Saturday, stating, “the number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city.”

Previous troop deployments by Trump to cities such as Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., sparked widespread protests and criticism from local leaders.

MENAFN28092025000045017169ID1110120065

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search