Trump Announces Plans to Send Troops into Portland
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday plans to send troops into Portland, Oregon, labeling activists there as “domestic terrorists” and vowing to safeguard federal sites from ongoing unrest.
"I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists," Trump declared in a social media post.
Local officials swiftly pushed back. Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, in a statement earlier this month, emphasized he had not sought federal help, saying, “federal intervention” was neither requested nor required.
Responding to Trump’s latest directive, Wilson reiterated his stance Saturday, stating, “the number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city.”
Previous troop deployments by Trump to cities such as Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., sparked widespread protests and criticism from local leaders.
"I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists," Trump declared in a social media post.
Local officials swiftly pushed back. Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, in a statement earlier this month, emphasized he had not sought federal help, saying, “federal intervention” was neither requested nor required.
Responding to Trump’s latest directive, Wilson reiterated his stance Saturday, stating, “the number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city.”
Previous troop deployments by Trump to cities such as Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., sparked widespread protests and criticism from local leaders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment