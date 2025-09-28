Asal Eyes Title As Al Tamimi Marks 10Th Qatar Classic

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: World champion Mostafa Asal of Egypt will start as favourite while local star Abdulla Al Tamimi looks to excel as the QTerminals Qatar Classic 2025 gets underway at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha today.

Returning to the PSA calendar for its 22nd edition, the prestigious tournament will see a total of 64 of the world's best male and female players in action.

Asal, fresh off defending his Egyptian Open title, will target his maiden Qatar Classic trophy after finishing as runner-up last year and will start against India's Ramit Tandon.

However, the 24-year-old Asal may have to overcome former World Championship silver medallist, No. 4 seed Marwan ElShorbagy to go all the way in Doha if seedings hold.

World champion Mostafa Asal of Egypt will target his first Qatar Classic title

The two countrymen are on a collision course, and may face each other in the semi-finals, the updated draw showed yesterday following the late withdrawal of the defending champion Diego Elias who is suffering from an injury.

Meanwhile, No.5 seed, former world champion Karim Abdel Gawad – also from Egypt – will be aiming to secure his second Qatar Classic title when he begins his campaign against India's Abhay Singh.

With the absence of World No. 2 Elias, recent London Classic winner Paul Coll steps into the No. 2 seed slot.

The New Zealander takes on Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng. The bottom half of the draw also sees the likes of No. 3 seed Joel Makin, four-time champion Mohamed El Shorbagy of England, as well as home favourite Al Tamimi.

Al Tamimi, ranked 21st in the PSA computer, makes his 10th appearance and will meet compatriot Ali Al Darwish in his opening clash today.

Al Tamimi, Qatar's most decorated player, enters the match as the clear favourite. The winner of the all-Qatari battle will enter a tough second-round match against the winner of the clash between World No.11 Aly Abou Eleinen of Egypt and Sebastien Bonmalais of France.



Adding to the local interest, wild card Salem Al Malki will face a massive challenge in his opening match against Egyptian Fares Dessouky, ranked 15th in the world.

On the other hand, the women's draw also promises fireworks.

Following the withdrawal of World No.1 Nouran Gohar, the women's event will see the defending champion Nour ElSherbini, recent Egyptian Open champion Hania El Hammamy who won the Qatar event in 2023, London Classic title winner Amina Orfi, and American No.1 Olivia Weaver among the title favourites.