Ebrahimi's Last-Gasp Penalty Rescues Draw For Al Shamal Against Qatar SC

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Omid Ebrahimi's penalty late in stoppage-time salvaged a 1-1 draw for Al Shamal against Qatar SC in a top-of-the-table Qatar Stars League (QSL) clash at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium yesterday.

An own goal by Mouafak Awad in the 58th minute had put Qatar SC ahead, but Baghdad Bounedjah earned a late penalty after being brought down by Serigne Fallou Diouf, with VAR confirming the foul.

Substitute Ebrahimi calmly converted to ensure both sides remained unbeaten after six games.

The result kept Al Shamal on top with 14 points, edging Qatar SC on goal difference as the QSL enters a break with action set to resume on October 17.

Both teams came out strong, with Al Shamal pressing early. Omar Mohammed outpaced his marker to chase down a long ball, but Qatar SC goalkeeper Ali Nader reacted sharply to block the first shot on target.

Bounedjah fired just wide with a low drive from outside the box, while Alex Collado tested Nader again late in the half with a powerful effort from distance.

The deadlock broke when Eisa Palangi's cross from the left was inadvertently turned in by Awad. Faiz Selemani nearly doubled the lead, but his header struck the post after a cross from Sebastian Soria.

Al Shamal pushed for an equaliser with Nader denying Jeison Ceron following a dangerous free-kick. Their persistence paid off in the dying minutes, with Ebrahimi's composed finish securing a valuable point.

Al Sailiya's Khalid Ali (right) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Al Arabi.

Al Sailiya thrash Al Arabi for first win

Earlier at Al Bayt Stadium, Khalid Ali scored a first-half brace to lead Al Sailiya to their first win of the season, snapping a five-match losing streak with a 4-0 rout of Al Arabi.

Khalid struck in the 35th minute and again deep into first-half stoppage time to put Al Sailiya 2-0 up at the break.

Youssef Snana made it 3-0 in the 52nd minute, before Mohamed Benyettou sealed the result just two minutes later.

Despite dominating possession, Al Arabi couldn't find a breakthrough.

“I'm very happy with our first win. We've worked hard and deserved better results earlier. This gives us confidence, and I believe the future will be better,” said Khalid.

Al Sailiya, still at the bottom of the table, now trail both Al Arabi and Al Shahania by just one point.