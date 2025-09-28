AFG College Expands Academic Horizons With New Programmes And Campus

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As Qatar advances toward its National Vision 2030, education remains at the heart of its transformation. AFG College with the University of Aberdeen, under the leadership of Al Faleh Education, continues to play a vital role in shaping the nation's future through academic excellence, innovation, and global outlook. With the launch of forward-looking programmes in Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Real Estate, and International Relations, alongside the unveiling of a state-of-the-art new campus, the college reaffirms its commitment to preparing graduates who can thrive in both local and international arenas.

In this exclusive interview, Dr. Sheikha Aisha bint Faleh Al Thani, the Chairperson and Founder of Al Faleh Educational Holding, sheds light on the motivation behind these new programmes, their alignment with Qatar's priorities, and the unique role of the new campus in elevating the student experience and supporting the country's educational ambitions.

What motivated AFG College to introduce new programmes such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Real Estate, and International Relations?

Our motivation stems from listening closely to Qatar's evolving needs. Each of these fields-AI, Cybersecurity, Real Estate, and International Relations-reflects both global trends and local priorities. We wanted to equip our students with future-proof skills while ensuring their education has direct relevance to Qatar's social, economic, and digital transformation.

How do these programmes align with Al Faleh Education's vision and Qatar's national priorities?

Al Faleh Education is committed to nurturing graduates who are not only academically accomplished but also socially responsible contributors to the nation. These programmes directly support Qatar National Vision 2030 pillars: advancing knowledge, strengthening economic diversification, building sustainable urban development, and enhancing Qatar's international role.

In your view, how will AI and Cybersecurity graduates contribute to Qatar's digital transformation?

They will be at the forefront of innovation and national security. AI graduates will drive data-driven solutions, automation, and innovation across industries. Cybersecurity graduates, on the other hand, will safeguard Qatar's critical infrastructure, ensuring that progress in digitalization is matched with robust protection and resilience.

What role does the Real Estate programme play in supporting Qatar's urban development and investment strategies?

Real estate is central to Qatar's growth story. From world-class infrastructure to sustainable communities, the sector underpins both local urban planning and international investment appeal. Our programme prepares graduates to navigate this complex sector with knowledge in finance, law, and development strategies tailored to Qatar's dynamic market.

How does International Relations as a programme fit within Qatar's growing global presence?

Qatar has established itself as a hub of diplomacy, dialogue, and cultural exchange. The International Relations programme supports this role by training graduates who understand global systems, cross-cultural communication, and policy analysis, skills essential for representing Qatar internationally and fostering meaningful global partnerships.

How is AFG College working to attract and support top students for these new programmes?

We have enhanced career guidance, and forged strong partnerships with industry and government stakeholders. Beyond that, we also provide mentoring and research opportunities that make AFG College an attractive destination for ambitious students.

What distinguishes AFG College's academic approach in delivering these degrees compared to other institutions?

Our academic approach emphasizes practical application, international accreditation, and strong collaboration with industry. Students benefit from a British-style education tailored to Qatar's context-balancing rigorous theory with experiential learning, internships, and exposure to global best practices.

How does AFG ensure students are prepared for both local and global job markets in such competitive fields?

We embed employability skills across the curriculum, critical thinking, digital literacy, communication, and leadership. Strong links with employers in Qatar and abroad ensure our graduates are industry-ready, while international collaborations broaden their horizons beyond local markets.

What message would you share with prospective students considering AFG College for their higher education journey?

AFG College is more than a place of study, it is a launchpad for meaningful careers and lifelong growth. By joining us, students become part of a community that values innovation, cultural identity, and global citizenship. We prepare them not just for jobs, but for leadership in shaping the future.

How do these programmes contribute to Qatar's National Vision 2030, particularly in education, digitalization, and economic diversification?

They directly contribute by fostering knowledge-based human capital, strengthening Qatar's digital economy, and diversifying skills beyond hydrocarbons. These programmes are a tangible expression of our commitment to aligning education with national priorities and building a sustainable, globally competitive future for Qatar.

What distinguishes the new AFG College campus in terms of facilities and student services?

Our new campus is designed as a modern learning hub, offering advanced classrooms, digital laboratories, collaborative study spaces, and expanded student services. We aim to enrich every aspect of the student journey.

How will the new campus enhance the teaching and learning experience?

It provides a more interactive and technology-driven environment. Faculty can adopt innovative teaching methods, while students benefit from cutting-edge resources that bring theory to life. The campus is a catalyst for creativity, collaboration, and excellence.

How does the new campus reflect AFG College's and Al Faleh Education's vision for future expansion?

It represents our long-term investment in education. Beyond meeting current needs, the campus is ready to accommodate new programmes, research centres, and international partnerships. It reflects our belief in continuous growth and innovation.