Sheikha Moza Urges Govts To Make Autism A Priority

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York City: Chairperson of Qatar Foundation H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser has called on governments and stakeholders worldwide to move beyond awareness and embrace collective, action-driven solutions that ensure autism becomes a global priority.

The call to join an action-driven global alliance focused on building a more inclusive future for people with autism around the world has been sounded by Qatar, alongside international partners, at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The launch of the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition (GAAC) was announced at an event led by the State of Qatar, together with Qatar Foundation (QF), the World Health Organisation (WHO), Unicef, and Autism Speaks, during the UN General Assembly's International High-Level Meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health – marks an opportunity for the international community to shape a unified worldwide approach to supporting those with autism and their families.

H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser said,“I welcome the launch of the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition, marking a milestone that shifts our efforts beyond awareness to collective action.

“This platform urges the international community to embrace its shared responsibility in addressing autism. As the first coalition of its kind, it will ensure autism becomes an international priority.

“The State of Qatar's commitment to the causes of autism extends beyond its national border, and is rooted in our belief that every individual deserves the opportunity to thrive and lead a fulfilling life.

“On this occasion, I urge governments, stakeholders, and development partners to move beyond awareness and commit to concrete collective action, including the meaningful allocation of necessary resources,” said H H Sheikha Moza.

It is estimated that around 80 million people globally about one percent of the world's population are on the autism spectrum. Prevalence rates have climbed sharply over the past few decades, which also reflects increased awareness of autism and improvements in diagnosis. The growing recognition that autism action is a social responsibility and that this action must span sectors, nations, and continents, and many realms of expertise has led to QF, WHO, Unicef, and Autism Speaks founding the GAAC.

Calling on decision-makers to move beyond advancing autism awareness, and to commit to allocating the necessary resources and taking collective steps to address the world's shared autism challenge, the GAAC aims to advance a global autism agenda encompassing policy, advocacy, collaboration and knowledge sharing, including in the fields of research, technology, and education coordinated outreach, and the formation of strategic partnerships that generate autism solutions.

The GAAC has issued an invitation to government bodies, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, companies, and others to join, and to be part of an international collaboration that advances the social integration, economic prospects, and wellbeing of people with autism worldwide.

Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud said,“The Global Autism Advocacy Coalition is a beacon of what can be achieved when nations unite for good.

“By working together, we can improve the lives of millions of individuals with autism, helping them reach their full potential and showing the world that collective action delivers hope, dignity, and opportunity.”

Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi said,“This moment reflects the vision of H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, whose leadership has long advanced dignity, inclusion, and opportunity for individuals with autism. It was through her efforts that, in December 2007, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 62/139, designating April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day.

“Qatar has long been a regional pioneer in supporting autistic children and their families. In 2017, it launched its first national autism strategy, creating a foundation for inclusive policies and services. Since then, Qatar has championed the rights of the autistic community through early diagnosis, education, and community services, ensuring inclusion at every stage of life.

“Looking ahead, innovation must remain central to continued progress. For us, innovation is not only about technology, but also about re-imagining how social systems, family support, and community engagement work together so every individual can contribute meaningfully to society.

“Through the Global Autism Advocacy Coalition, we look forward to fostering deeper collaboration and knowledge-sharing across research, innovation, and technology to ensure our efforts are united and impactful,” said H E Al Nuaimi.

The areas identified by the GAAC as being in need of globally unified resources, investment, and action include early diagnosis of autism, innovation, inclusive education, adult services, employment, and community integration was highlighted at the event by Dr. Dena Al-Thani, Associate Professor at QF's Hamad Bin Khalifa University and Co-Founder of the A-sense Center of Excellence, which focuses on innovative technology in autism assessment and intervention.

Networking events and opportunities during the UN General Assembly enabled QF, the WHO, Unicef, and Autism Speaks to connect with global stakeholders, with a view to them joining the GAAC.

Research, Development, and Innovation Advisor to the Chairperson's Office and Executive Director of Research, Development and Innovation at QF, Dr. Hilal Lashuel said,“We take pride in the leading role that Qatar Foundation, together with its partners, has played in establishing this coalition.

“Having a global voice for autism and launching supportive platforms for individuals with autism has become a global necessity, not a choice. Autism has become a worldwide challenge that requires a global response and resources that exceed the capacity of any single country or institution.

“From this perspective, one of the coalition's main objectives is to strengthen integrated international collective action across all fields, in order to translate decades of hope, investment, and progress into concrete and tangible solutions that bring about meaningful positive change in the lives of individuals with autism and their families.”

H H Sheikha Moza bint Nasser is a leading global advocate for greater autism awareness and support. In 2007, her proposal for the establishment of World Autism Awareness Day – now held on April 2 each year – was adopted without a vote by the UN General Assembly, and QF programmes, centres, and educational methodologies are increasing inclusivity for people with autism, including within its specialised school Renad Academy.

With autism being one of Qatar's primary health priorities, QF this year launched its Autism Strategy 2025-2035, aligned with national autism efforts and mapping out how autism action will be magnified across its ecosystem and community over the next decade.