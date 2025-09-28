Chunky Panday Reflects On His 'Tezaab' Days With Madhuri Dixit, Calls Himself A 'Hungry Gunda Bacha'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Veteran actor Chunky Panday, on Sunday, took to social media to share a nostalgic throwback from the sets of the 1988 cult classic“Tezaab.”

Reflecting on his early days in the industry, the actor reminisced about working alongside Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor. He described himself as a“24-year-old hungry gunda bacha” eager to make his mark. Taking to his Instagram handle, Chunky shared a series of his photos from the set and captioned them,“I was a 24 years old, Hungry Gunda Bacha, when I shot Tezaab. Sharing some memories.”

The first nostalgic photo features the actor looking straight into the camera. In the next throwback, he is seen posing alongside Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, and Kiran Kumar. The following pictures capture a young Chunky Panday on the sets of N. Chandra's directorial“Tezaab.”

Released in 1988,“Tezaab,” directed, produced, and co-written by N. Chandra. starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles. The film marked a turning point in Dixit's career, catapulting her to overnight stardom. It also further cemented Kapoor's status as a leading star following the success of“Mr. India” (1987). In the film, Chunky played the role of Sushim“Baban” Choudhry, Munna's close friend.

Meanwhile, on September 26, Chunky Panday turned 63 and he received heartfelt wishes from his family members on social media. His wife Bhavana Pandey shared sweet throwbacks, reminiscing about their early romance. For the caption, she simply wrote,“Happy Birthday I love you @chunkypanday.”

Ananya Panday also took to Instagram to share a heartwarming throwback from her childhood to wish her father on his special day. The picture captured a beautiful family moment - the veteran actor, dressed in white, is seen holding Ananya's younger sister in his arms, while Bhavana Panday stands beside them with a radiant smile.

The 'Kesari Chapter 2' actress kept the caption simple yet affectionate, writing,“Happy birthday papa.”