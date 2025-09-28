Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Strikes Kyiv Region: Fires Reported In Four Districts

2025-09-28 01:06:45
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Mykola Kalashnyk, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Peaceful settlements of the Kyiv region are under a massive enemy strike. The consequences of the attack are currently being recorded in four districts of the region," the post reads.

In the Bucha district, fires broke out in a non-residential building, private houses, and two cars.

In the Fastiv district, a fire occurred in a private house.

In the Bila Tserkva district, private houses and non-residential buildings caught fire.

In the Obukhiv district, debris from a downed target caused a fire in an outbuilding.

All emergency services have been deployed to eliminate the consequences.

"The enemy attack is ongoing. I urge everyone to stay in safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," Kalashnyk wrote.

As reported earlier, air raid alerts were issued in several regions due to the threat of attack drones.

