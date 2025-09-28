Drone Sighting Halts Operations at Schiphol Airport
(MENAFN) The Polderbaan runway at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands experienced a brief suspension in operations lasting approximately 45 minutes on Saturday due to a drone sighting.
According to a national public broadcaster, the runway was shut down for close to three-quarters of an hour in the afternoon after both pilots and aviation enthusiasts observed a drone hovering at around 150 meters (492.13 feet) above the ground.
Local officials stated that neither the drone nor the individual responsible for flying it was located.
They added that it was "presumably a hobbyist," since the drone had not been detected in any other locations.
This short-term closure occurred during a period when several European Union countries — including Poland, Romania, Latvia, Estonia, Norway, and Denmark — had reported unauthorized drone activities or disruptions in their airspace. Some of those incidents have been verified as involving drones of Russian origin.
