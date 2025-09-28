North Korea's Foreign Minister Begins Visit to China
(MENAFN) North Korea's Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui, has departed from Pyongyang en route to China, as stated in a Sunday announcement by her nation's official media outlet.
The visit signifies an important diplomatic engagement between the two allied countries.
Both North Korea and China have verified that Choe's trip, scheduled from Saturday to Tuesday, is being carried out at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
This visit underscores ongoing diplomatic exchanges between the two neighbors.
According to a news agency, Choe left "by plane for her personal use to visit the People's Republic of China."
The report also mentioned that a group of ministry representatives and the Chinese Ambassador, Wang Yajun, were present to see her off, highlighting the ceremonial nature of the departure.
This year marks the 76th anniversary of formal diplomatic ties between North Korea and China, indicating a long-standing relationship.
Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, their sixth encounter since 2018. During that summit, Kim pledged to "gradually strengthen ties with China," reaffirming the countries' strategic alliance.
Economic cooperation remains a crucial aspect of the relationship, with trade between the two nations exceeding $2 billion in 2023.
The visit signifies an important diplomatic engagement between the two allied countries.
Both North Korea and China have verified that Choe's trip, scheduled from Saturday to Tuesday, is being carried out at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
This visit underscores ongoing diplomatic exchanges between the two neighbors.
According to a news agency, Choe left "by plane for her personal use to visit the People's Republic of China."
The report also mentioned that a group of ministry representatives and the Chinese Ambassador, Wang Yajun, were present to see her off, highlighting the ceremonial nature of the departure.
This year marks the 76th anniversary of formal diplomatic ties between North Korea and China, indicating a long-standing relationship.
Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un convened with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, their sixth encounter since 2018. During that summit, Kim pledged to "gradually strengthen ties with China," reaffirming the countries' strategic alliance.
Economic cooperation remains a crucial aspect of the relationship, with trade between the two nations exceeding $2 billion in 2023.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment