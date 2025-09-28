Marina Shooting Kills Three in North Carolina
(MENAFN) A tragic incident unfolded on Saturday night in the coastal town of Southport, North Carolina, where three individuals lost their lives and several others sustained injuries after a gunman aboard a vessel opened fire on patrons at a waterfront dining establishment.
The incident was reported by a news outlet, referencing local authorities.
The assailant's boat came to a halt in front of the American Fish Company, located within the Southport Yacht Basin.
It was there, according to city spokesperson ChyAnn Ketchum, that the shooter initiated the violent attack.
Southport Police Chief Todd Coring remarked that "possibly six" victims were being treated at area medical facilities, although their current conditions had not been determined at the time of the report.
Additionally, the city confirmed that a total of eight individuals had sustained injuries during the assault.
As of early Sunday, the names of the three people who perished had not yet been disclosed to the public.
Following the attack, Ketchum indicated that the suspect escaped in the direction of the nearby Intracoastal Waterway.
Authorities suspect that the boat was possibly en route to the neighboring Oak Island community, where law enforcement efforts were still ongoing, according to Chief Coring.
Later that same evening, authorities apprehended a person of interest for further questioning.
Officials from Oak Island noted that a US Coast Guard team had detained an individual who resembled the shooter's description after observing them preparing a vessel for departure at a local public boat ramp.
The incident was reported by a news outlet, referencing local authorities.
The assailant's boat came to a halt in front of the American Fish Company, located within the Southport Yacht Basin.
It was there, according to city spokesperson ChyAnn Ketchum, that the shooter initiated the violent attack.
Southport Police Chief Todd Coring remarked that "possibly six" victims were being treated at area medical facilities, although their current conditions had not been determined at the time of the report.
Additionally, the city confirmed that a total of eight individuals had sustained injuries during the assault.
As of early Sunday, the names of the three people who perished had not yet been disclosed to the public.
Following the attack, Ketchum indicated that the suspect escaped in the direction of the nearby Intracoastal Waterway.
Authorities suspect that the boat was possibly en route to the neighboring Oak Island community, where law enforcement efforts were still ongoing, according to Chief Coring.
Later that same evening, authorities apprehended a person of interest for further questioning.
Officials from Oak Island noted that a US Coast Guard team had detained an individual who resembled the shooter's description after observing them preparing a vessel for departure at a local public boat ramp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment