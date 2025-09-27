Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Narendra Modi Launches BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Network, Commissions 98,000 Mobile Towers In Odisha

PM Narendra Modi Launches BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Network, Commissions 98,000 Mobile Towers In Odisha


2025-09-27 03:10:57
(MENAFN- Live Mint) PM Modi inaugurates BSNL's Swadeshi 4G network, commissions nearly 98,000 mobile 4G towers from Odisha

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

MENAFN27092025007365015876ID1110118087

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search