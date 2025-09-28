Emotional Marquez Wins Seventh Motogp World Championship Khaleej Times

An emotional Marc Marquez clinched his seventh MotoGP world championship and his first since 2019 on Sunday after finishing second at the Japan grand prix, with Francesco Bagnaia winning the race.

The Spanish Ducati rider has been in brilliant form all year and he underlined his dominance by wrapping up the title with five events of the season remaining.

He knew that placing first or second would clinch the title regardless of where his brother and closest championship rival Alex finished the race.

After crossing the line, Marquez raised both arms aloft before sobbing and yelling as his achievement began to sink in.

He clinched the world title in Japan for the fourth time in his career, following on from 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Alex Marquez finished sixth, after starting in eighth place on the grid.

Marquez's title marked a triumphant return from an injury nightmare that began when he broke his right arm in 2020, almost convincing him to hang up his helmet.

It took him level with Italian motorcycle legend Valentino Rossi on seven MotoGP titles.

Fellow Ducati rider Bagnaia claimed only his second grand prix win of what has been a frustrating season for the two-time world champion.

The Italian also won the Saturday sprint and looked back to his best all weekend.

Bagnaia kept his lead from pole going into the first turn, with Marquez maintaining his position in third.

He overtook Pedro Acosta to move into second just before the halfway mark and from there it was a procession to the title.

Bagnaia had a scare when smoke started coming out of his Ducati with around nine laps remaining but he stayed in front to win the Japanese grand prix for the second year running.

Honda's Joan Mir finished third, followed by Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi.

Outgoing world champion Jorge Martin was ruled out of the grand prix after fracturing his collarbone in a crash with team-mate Bezzecchi in Saturday's sprint.

Trackhouse's Japanese rider Ai Ogura was denied a first MotoGP appearance at his home grand prix after withdrawing from the race with a hand injury.