Mild Weather Sunday, Autumn Conditions Expected Through Wednesday
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The weather on Sunday will be mild over the highlands and plains, while hotter conditions will prevail in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds are forecast to be moderate, shifting between northeasterly and northwesterly.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight drop in temperatures is expected Monday, bringing autumn-like mild conditions across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain hot. Northwesterly winds will be moderate, turning active at times in the afternoon and raising dust in desert areas.
Another slight decline in temperatures is expected Tuesday, with autumn weather continuing Tuesday and Wednesday in most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see relatively hot conditions, accompanied by some low-altitude clouds. Northwesterly winds will be active and dusty in desert areas.
On Sunday, temperatures are expected to reach highs of 33 C and lows of 18 C in eastern Amman, and 31 C and 16 C in western Amman. In the northern highlands, readings will range between 30 C and 17 C, while the Sharah highlands will record 31 C and 15 C.
Desert regions will reach 36 C and 20 C, and the plains 33 C and 18 C. The northern Jordan Valley will record 39 C and 23 C, the southern Jordan Valley 41 C and 26 C, the Dead Sea 40 C and 25 C, and Aqaba 40 C and 26 C.
Amman, Sept. 28 (Petra) -- The weather on Sunday will be mild over the highlands and plains, while hotter conditions will prevail in the desert, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds are forecast to be moderate, shifting between northeasterly and northwesterly.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, a slight drop in temperatures is expected Monday, bringing autumn-like mild conditions across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain hot. Northwesterly winds will be moderate, turning active at times in the afternoon and raising dust in desert areas.
Another slight decline in temperatures is expected Tuesday, with autumn weather continuing Tuesday and Wednesday in most regions. The Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see relatively hot conditions, accompanied by some low-altitude clouds. Northwesterly winds will be active and dusty in desert areas.
On Sunday, temperatures are expected to reach highs of 33 C and lows of 18 C in eastern Amman, and 31 C and 16 C in western Amman. In the northern highlands, readings will range between 30 C and 17 C, while the Sharah highlands will record 31 C and 15 C.
Desert regions will reach 36 C and 20 C, and the plains 33 C and 18 C. The northern Jordan Valley will record 39 C and 23 C, the southern Jordan Valley 41 C and 26 C, the Dead Sea 40 C and 25 C, and Aqaba 40 C and 26 C.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment