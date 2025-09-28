German FM Says Germany To Continue Contributing To UN Peacekeeping

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul during debates at the UN General Assembly on Saturday, a Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The UN needs reform, and the Security Council must be expanded to include permanent members from Asia, Africa, and Latin America - regions currently underrepresented in the organization, Wadephul said.

Meanwhile, Germany is running for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2027–2028 term. Germany's three priorities in the UN are:“justice, peace, and respect.”

The German foreign minister addressed Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine,“which did nothing to provoke it.”

This war, he stressed, demonstrates complete disregard for the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the rules that all UN members - and above all, the permanent members of the Security Council - must respect.

The diplomat also referred to other wars and crises: Sudan, Gaza - which must end, with Hamas releasing all hostages - and others.

Wadephul emphasized his commitment to resolving conflicts through diplomatic tools. He noted that over the past 30 years, Germany has taken part in 14 UN missions. Starting in January next year, Germany will chair the UN Peacebuilding Commission, and it is already the largest donor to UN peacekeeping. Germany will continue to provide financial support and highly qualified personnel for missions, the minister pledged.

Overall, Germany is the second-largest contributor to the UN system, including in humanitarian aid. In this context, the minister recalled seeing how refugees from Mariupol had found shelter in facilities built in the city of Dnipro with the help of the UNHCR.

Wadephul also reflected on his country's history, stressing that the Holocaust and the world war launched by Germany had shown that denying human dignity destroys lives, nations, and cultures. Today, Germany feels a special responsibility to uphold peace. In particular, this is why Germany supports the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

As reported, this week New York is hosting the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Photo: Facebook / Johann Wadephul