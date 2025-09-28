Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Attack On Zaporizhzhia: Four Injured, Fire In Residential Building, Educational Facility Damaged

2025-09-28 12:05:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Four people were injured - another woman sought medical assistance following the night attack," the post reads.

Doctors provided her with the necessary treatment.

Read also: Drone attack on Kyiv: Debris damages residential buildings, three injured

According to the regional administration, a fire broke out in one of the city's apartment blocks as a result of the strike.

"Russian forces are attempting to attack the city's critical infrastructure. The blast wave damaged one of the educational facilities," Fedorov said.

He added that information on the casualties is still being clarified.

