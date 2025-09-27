Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Partakes In Plenary Meeting On UNGA Sidelines


2025-09-27 11:01:15
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in the high-level plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly to commemorate and promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The State of Qatar was represented at the meeting by HE Director of International Organisations Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sheikha Hanouf bint Abdulrahman al-Thani. International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons Qatar-UNGA UNGA 80

