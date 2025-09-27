Hamas Yet To Get Trump Plan Israel Expands Gaza Assault
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamas has not received US President Donald Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan, the Palestinian resistance group which runs the enclave said Saturday as Israeli forces expanded their assault on Gaza City. "Hamas has not been presented with any plan," a Hamas official who asked not to be named told Reuters.
In his comments to reporters on Friday in which he said "it's looking like we have a deal on Gaza", Trump offered no details of its contents and gave no timetable. Israel has not yet made any public response to Trump's comments.
Trump is due on Monday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who heads a hard-right governing coalition opposed to ending the Gaza war until Hamas is destroyed.
Trump also said on Friday talks on Gaza with Middle Eastern nations were intense and would continue as long as required.
His special envoy Steve Witkoff said the US president had presented proposals to the leaders of multiple Muslim-majority countries this week that included a 21-point Middle East peace plan.
In Gaza meanwhile, the fighting continued.
The Israeli military said its aircraft struck 120 targets across the strip over the past day as troops pressed deeper into Gaza City. The Palestinian Health Ministry said 74 people were killed in Gaza in the last 24 hours.
In a post on social media platform X, the military's Arabic spokesman repeated calls for Gaza City residents to evacuate Donald Trump Gaza ceasefire Gaza City
