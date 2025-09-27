Kay Harper Unleashes Powerful New Single “Backwoods”
(MENAFNEditorial) Jackson, MI (September 27, 2025) – Country artist and songwriter Kay Harper has released her highly anticipated new single, “Backwoods,” available today on all major streaming platforms.
“Backwoods” showcases a darker, grittier side of Harper’s artistry, weaving together raw storytelling, haunting instrumentation, and an outlaw-country edge. The track draws from deeply personal experiences, turning pain into a story of resilience and retribution.
“This song comes straight from my soul,” said Harper. “It’s about putting to rest the demon(s) of my past, with symbolism that reflects both struggle and strength. It’s a side of me listeners haven’t heard before and that I’m excited to share.”
Recorded in Nashville with renowned musicians Smith Curry & Bobby Holland, “Backwoods” continues Harper’s tradition of blending authenticity with powerful vocals. Known for her ability to captivate audiences through both covers and original work, Harper takes her storytelling to new depths with this release.
Fans can stream “Backwoods” now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major digital platforms.
About Kay Harper
Kay Harper is a rising country artist and songwriter whose music blends heartfelt storytelling with a dynamic vocal style. Drawing inspiration from her personal journey, she creates songs that resonate with honesty, grit, and emotion. Harper has recorded original music in Nashville alongside industry veterans and continues to build a strong following with both her live performances and studio releases.
Listen to “Backwoods” here:
Media Contact:
Kay Harper
...
“Backwoods” showcases a darker, grittier side of Harper’s artistry, weaving together raw storytelling, haunting instrumentation, and an outlaw-country edge. The track draws from deeply personal experiences, turning pain into a story of resilience and retribution.
“This song comes straight from my soul,” said Harper. “It’s about putting to rest the demon(s) of my past, with symbolism that reflects both struggle and strength. It’s a side of me listeners haven’t heard before and that I’m excited to share.”
Recorded in Nashville with renowned musicians Smith Curry & Bobby Holland, “Backwoods” continues Harper’s tradition of blending authenticity with powerful vocals. Known for her ability to captivate audiences through both covers and original work, Harper takes her storytelling to new depths with this release.
Fans can stream “Backwoods” now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major digital platforms.
About Kay Harper
Kay Harper is a rising country artist and songwriter whose music blends heartfelt storytelling with a dynamic vocal style. Drawing inspiration from her personal journey, she creates songs that resonate with honesty, grit, and emotion. Harper has recorded original music in Nashville alongside industry veterans and continues to build a strong following with both her live performances and studio releases.
Listen to “Backwoods” here:
Media Contact:
Kay Harper
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment