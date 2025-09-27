Guyana's Global Recognition And President Ali's UN Speech

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

President Mohamed Irfaan Ali's recent address at the United Nations marked a proud milestone in Guyana's foreign policy trajectory, particularly in advancing relations with the Middle East and the wider Global South. For over two decades, I have advocated for deeper engagement between Guyana and the Arab-Islamic world, as well as with emerging powers like Türkiye. To see Guyana's global visibility strengthened at such a critical forum is a moment of vindication and national pride.

President Ali spoke forcefully in defense of the Palestinian cause, a position deeply rooted in the history of his government and the People's Progressive Party (PPP). Since the 1950s, party founder Dr Cheddi Jagan and his wife, Janet Rosenberg Jagan-herself of Jewish heritage-were outspoken critics of Israeli occupation. Guyana's consistent support for Palestine reflects a principled and enduring commitment to justice, one that history will vindicate as both noble and just.

As a small state navigating the complexities of the international system, Guyana must continually broaden its diplomatic presence and maximise its use of multilateral platforms to safeguard sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is especially critical in countering misinformation and revisionist claims, particularly those advanced by Venezuela. For small states, visibility and coalition-building serve as vital forms of strategic defense. In this context, the establishment of new embassies in Istanbul, Addis Ababa, and Jakarta could significantly strengthen Guyana's global reach. Beyond the diplomatic benefits, such initiatives would also create opportunities for expanded trade, investment, and connectivity, including the potential to attract new commercial air links through major carriers like Turkish Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines.

The evolution of Guyana's outreach to the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia reflects the dynamics of South-South cooperation and the diversification of partnerships beyond traditional Western allies. The late president Dr Cheddi Jagan initiated this pivot in 1992, albeit cautiously, while former president Bharrat Jagdeo deepened it with greater vigor. Today, president Irfaan Ali has accelerated this engagement, aided by Guyana's emergence as a significant oil and gas producer.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states, and notably Qatar, have been central to this process. The regional crisis that isolated Qatar from some of its neighbours prompted Doha to expand its external partnerships. Guyana was well-positioned to seize this opportunity, resulting in robust bilateral cooperation. The time is now ripe for Georgetown to host a high-level meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which would showcase Guyana as a rising hub of South-South diplomacy in the Western Hemisphere.

Institutional linkages must also be prioritized. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), which once considered Suriname for a Western Hemisphere office, should instead establish its branch in Guyana. With regional political shifts creating openings, Georgetown could serve as an ideal financial and development gateway between the Middle East and Latin America.

Türkiye, the world's 16th largest economy and a pivotal Eurasian power, presents further opportunities. As a manufacturing and defense hub bridging Europe and Asia, Türkiye is a natural partner for Guyana's diversification agenda. While Ankara's traditional foreign policy aligned closely with Greece and Cyprus, it has increasingly sought to recalibrate its global posture. Guyana, likewise, is repositioning itself within shifting geopolitical landscapes, and this convergence offers mutual benefits.

In sum, Guyana's proactive diplomacy reflects a broader strategy of asserting agency in the international system. By embracing multilateralism, strengthening South-South ties, and expanding partnerships with rising powers, Guyana not only enhances its global standing but also reinforces the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and development.

Correcting Venezuela's distortions requires not only diplomatic resilience but also narrative power. President Ali's UN speech was a timely reminder that small states, when strategic, can exercise influence disproportionate to their size in the international arena.

By Ray Chickrie

