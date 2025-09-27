Saudi FM Criticizes Int'l Silence In Face Of Israeli Violations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Saturday that the international community's failure to take decisive action to stop Israeli violations will only lead to regional and global instability and insecurity.
In his address to the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Prince Faisal bin Farhan also warned that this failure could open the door to dangerous repercussions.
He emphasized that the suffering endured by the Palestinian people and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip are incompatible with the principles of international law, given the "barbaric practices carried out by the occupying authorities."
Prince Faisal stated that the starvation, forced displacement, and systematic killing perpetrated by the Israeli occupation necessitate serious action by the international community to "stop the aggression" and ensure sustainable access to humanitarian aid.
The Saudi foreign minister pointed out that "it is time to find a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue".
He commended the adoption by the General Assembly of the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Issue, and the increasing number of countries that have recognized the State of Palestine.
"These are important steps toward consolidating the two-state solution and promoting a just and lasting peace process," he said.
Prince Faisal called on all countries to recognize the State of Palestine and to continue supporting the implementation of the two-state solution.
He affirmed that the Kingdom remains committed to strengthening good-neighborly relations, respecting the sovereignty of states, and contributing to efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote peace.
In this context, the Saudi Foreign Minister reiterated his country's condemnation of the Iranian aggression against Qatar, "which contradicts our efforts to establish and strengthen good-neighborly relations."
He also strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression on the region, "most recently the blatant attack against our sister nation, Qatar."
He underlined the need to uphold the non-proliferation regime and work towards establishing a "weapons of mass destruction-free zone in the Middle East," while respecting the right of all states to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in accordance with international regulations. (end)
ast
In his address to the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Prince Faisal bin Farhan also warned that this failure could open the door to dangerous repercussions.
He emphasized that the suffering endured by the Palestinian people and the unprecedented humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip are incompatible with the principles of international law, given the "barbaric practices carried out by the occupying authorities."
Prince Faisal stated that the starvation, forced displacement, and systematic killing perpetrated by the Israeli occupation necessitate serious action by the international community to "stop the aggression" and ensure sustainable access to humanitarian aid.
The Saudi foreign minister pointed out that "it is time to find a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue".
He commended the adoption by the General Assembly of the New York Declaration on the Peaceful Settlement of the Palestinian Issue, and the increasing number of countries that have recognized the State of Palestine.
"These are important steps toward consolidating the two-state solution and promoting a just and lasting peace process," he said.
Prince Faisal called on all countries to recognize the State of Palestine and to continue supporting the implementation of the two-state solution.
He affirmed that the Kingdom remains committed to strengthening good-neighborly relations, respecting the sovereignty of states, and contributing to efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote peace.
In this context, the Saudi Foreign Minister reiterated his country's condemnation of the Iranian aggression against Qatar, "which contradicts our efforts to establish and strengthen good-neighborly relations."
He also strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression on the region, "most recently the blatant attack against our sister nation, Qatar."
He underlined the need to uphold the non-proliferation regime and work towards establishing a "weapons of mass destruction-free zone in the Middle East," while respecting the right of all states to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in accordance with international regulations. (end)
ast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment