ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED ROSEN LAW FIRM, Encourages Sina Corporation Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - SINA

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of sellers of ordinary shares, including those that sold into the Merger of Sina Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) between October 13, 2020 and March 22, 2021, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 18, 2025.

SO WHAT: If you sold Sina ordinary shares, including those that sold into the Merger, during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Sina class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 18, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants' created a fraudulent scheme to depress the value of Sina ordinary shares to avoid paying a fair price to Sina's shareholders in connection with the Merger. Defendants executed this scheme by misrepresenting and/or omitting material information within and from Sina's proxy materials in connection with the Merger that were necessary for shareholders to make an informed decision concerning whether to vote in favor of the Merger. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (1) defendants concealed the true value of Sina's investment in TuSimple at the time of the Merger; (2) in turn, the offer of $43.30 per ordinary share as consideration for the Merger substantially shortchanged the true value of Sina ordinary shares; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Sina's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

