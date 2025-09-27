Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert, Heavy Showers Expected In Maharashtra's Capital On Sunday, September 28

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and nearby regions on Sunday, September 28, due to heavy rainfall expected until September 30. Authorities warn of urban flooding and landslides, urging residents to stay cautious and avoid flood-prone areas while monitoring rivers and preparing emergency measures.

The Maharashtra government has issued an advisory urging residents to stay cautious amid the forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across various regions until September 30, PTI reported.

What does the advisory say?

The advisory warned that intense rainfall may lead to urban flooding in Mumbai , Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

It further instructed district administrations to stay alert and implement precautionary measures against potential landslides in ghat regions and flash floods in vulnerable spots. It urged authorities to continuously monitor rivers and keep district control rooms operational for 24 hours.

Officials have been asked to deploy water pumps in low-lying urban areas, monitor structurally weak buildings, and station repair teams for power and road infrastructure. Water levels in medium-sized dams in Konkan and upper catchment areas have been directed to be reviewed regularly.

Public alerts are issued via SMS, social media , and local media outlets. Citizens are advised to avoid flood-prone and dangerous areas, follow official guidance, minimise travel during heavy rains, and seek shelter in designated relief centres if needed, the news agency said.

Additionally, people are also advised not to seek shelter under trees amid thunderstorms .

The government has stated that Marathwada, which is already experiencing heavy rains, is expected to get light to moderate rainfall until September 29.

Rainfall in the Marathwada region

Heavy rains lashed multiple areas of Marathwada in Maharashtra on Saturday, flooding low-lying roads and bridges in this region, which is normally prone to drought.

Several districts, including Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli, experienced over 65 mm of rainfall, while Gangakhed in Parbhani district recorded the highest single-day rainfall of 143 mm in a day.

Since September 20, heavy rains and swollen rivers have led to extensive damage in Marathwada, resulting in at least nine deaths and flooding that has destroyed crops on hundreds of thousands of acres. Located in the central part of the state, the Marathwada region includes Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed, and Dharashiv, the report said.

