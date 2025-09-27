Jaishankar's Scathing Attack On Pakistan At UNGA: 'Major International Terrorist Attacks Traced Back To One Country'
He noted that many major international terror attacks have been traced back to one neighbour, with UN lists of designated terrorists dominated by its nationals. Citing the Pahalgam terror attack as the latest instance of“cross-border barbarism,” Jaishankar stressed that India had exercised its right to defend its citizens and ensured the perpetrators were brought to justice.
“India has confronted this challenge since its independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism. For decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country. UN's designated lists of terrorists are replete with its nationals. The most recent example of cross-border barbarism was the murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April this year,” Jaishankar said.Also Read | India EXPOSES Shehbaz Sharif's Bizarre Claims Over India-Pak Conflict At UNGA
India remains determined to protect its people, secure their interests, at home and abroad, EAM Jaishankar said. He stressed that while assert rights, India must also confront threats with determination. Countering terrorism, he said, remains a key priority as it embodies a mix of bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear.
“While asserting our rights, we must also firmly face up to threats. Countering terrorism is a particular priority because it synthesises bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear.”Also Read | 'Op Sindoor shook him': Netizens in splits after Pak min fumbles 7 times
“India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice. Because terrorism is a shared threat, it is essential that there is much deeper international cooperation. When nations openly declare terrorism a state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, when terrorists are publicly glorified, then such actions must be unequivocally condemned. The financing of terrorism must be choked even as prominent terrorists are sanctioned. Relentless pressure must be applied on the entire terrorism ecosystem. Those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to bite them.”
India launched 'Operation Sindoor' in May in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.
(With agency inputs)
