Russian Woman, Daughters Found In Cave To Return Home
Bengaluru- The Karnataka High Court on Friday permitted the Union Government to issue travel documents to facilitate the return of a Russian woman and her two minor daughters who had been discovered living in a cave in coastal Karnataka.
Justice B M Shyam Prasad passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Israeli national Dror Shlomo Goldstein, who claims to be the father of the children. Goldstein had approached the court seeking a direction to the Centre not to immediately deport the minor children.
The woman, identified as Nina Kutina, was found on July 11 in a cave in the Ramatirtha Hills near Gokarna in Kumta taluk. Authorities reported that she and the children had been living there for nearly two months without valid travel or residence documents.
Goldstein had earlier lodged a complaint at the Panaji police station in Goa in December last year after being unable to trace his children in India.
During Friday's hearing, the court recorded that the Russian consulate had issued emergency travel papers for Kutina and her daughters, valid only until October 9. It also took note of Kutina's own communication to the consulate, in which she expressed her wish to return to Russia at the earliest.
Goldstein's counsel had opposed deportation, arguing that such a move would go against the best interests of the children while custody proceedings were still pending. The court, however, observed that Goldstein had not provided any satisfactory explanation for why the mother and children had been living in isolation in a cave before their rescue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment