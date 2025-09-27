AAP, Congress Spar Over Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Agitators hold posters during a protest by AAP over the arrest of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Sept. 26, 2025: PTI Photo

New Delhi- The Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress on Saturday sparred over the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the stringent National Security Act, with AAP questioning the silence of Rahul Gandhi on the issue and the grand old party hitting back.

Taking to social media, both parties accused each other of siding with the BJP.

While AAP alleged that Rahul Gandhi was“an agent” of the BJP and posted a picture of him hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress hit back by alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led outfit was set up by the BJP and RSS from behind the scenes.

The picture posted by AAP showed Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Modi on the floor of Lok Sabha in July 2018, when he walked up to the other side after finishing his speech. The prime minister expressed surprise over the move at the time.

In a post on X, the AAP said India's renowned social worker and scientist Sonam Wangchuk has been imprisoned by Modi's“dictatorial” government on the“false” charge of sedition, and questioned the country's“so-called opposition leader” for maintaining silence on the issue.

“Rahul Gandhi also maintained silence on the BJP's decision to hold India-Pakistan cricket match,” the AAP said.

“Now it has become evident to the world that Rahul Gandhi opposes the BJP only on a few issues for the cameras, but on issues where a wave against the BJP is sweeping the entire country, Rahul Gandhi disappears.

“Rahul Gandhi, who asks how many of our aircraft were lost in Operation Sindoor, why is he silent on Sonam Wangchuk now? Is Rahul Gandhi a BJP agent,” the AAP asked.

Hitting back, Congress social media head Supriya Shrinate said in a post on X,“Arvind Kejriwal ji, your party is on the verge of collapse. Do you know why? Because the foundation of your party was laid by the RSS from behind the scenes.

“You managed to seize power by levelling fabricated accusations against the Congress, but the very entity that created you has now swallowed you up.

“Who isn't familiar with your empty rhetoric and theatrics? So, who will swallow your narrative that the BJP and Congress are the same?”

She, however, claimed that“one thing is certain from this: you've descended to the lowest level of a fight for survival, yet you haven't forgotten to indulge in theatrics”.

Shrinate reminded Kejriwal that when he was jailed over corruption charges in the liquor policy case in Delhi,“it was this very Congress family that supported your family, raised their voice for you, and made you a part of the INDIA bloc”.

“We don't know how many more days you'll last in politics, but this fact will always be recorded: the Aam Aadmi Party, born of the BJP, has fallen into the hands of the BJP itself,” the Congress leader said.

The AAP, which is no longer a part of the INDIA bloc, has been fighting directly against the Congress in Delhi and Punjab.