GOC Discusses Ladakh Situation With LG
Leh- General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Army's Northern Command, Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma, on Saturday called on Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta here and discussed the current situation in violence-hit Leh town, an official said.
The meeting focused on the overall security scenario, emerging challenges in the region, and the need for enhanced coordination between civil administration and the armed forces to maintain peace and stability, emphasising the importance of preparedness and synergy in addressing any contingency, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.
He said Gupta appreciated the Army's role in safeguarding the borders and ensuring the safety of the people. The GOC-in-C reaffirmed the Army's commitment to the security and integrity of the Union Territory.
