ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. Investors To Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation - SLNO
SO WHAT: If you purchased Soleno Therapeutics securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.
WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.
WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On August 15, 2025, Investing published a story entitled "Soleno Therapeutics stock falls after Scorpion Capital short report." The article stated that Soleno Therapeutics stock had fallen "following a short report from Scorpion Capital that raised serious concerns about the company's recently approved Prader-Willi syndrome treatment, VYKAT XR." It further stated that the Scorpion Capital report "highlighted personal safety issues," and that it "suggested the drug may be at risk of being withdrawn from the market or facing a significant decline in new prescriptions."
On this news, Soleno Therapeutics' stock fell 7.4% on August 15, 2025. It fell a further 4.9% on the next trading day.
