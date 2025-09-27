Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Sub Declares Hazard After Reported Fuel Failure

Russian Sub Declares Hazard After Reported Fuel Failure


2025-09-27 03:08:44
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Russian submarine from its Black Sea Fleet declared an "explosion hazard" alert after a reported fuel leak in the Mediterranean, according to a Russian Telegram channel known for publishing military leaks, Azernews reports.

The post stated that fuel entered the hold and created a hazardous buildup. It added that the crew had no spare parts or specialists to fix the damage.

The source also warned the sailors may have to pump the fuel directly into the sea to reduce the risk.

