Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Says Patriot System From Israel Has Been Operating In Ukraine For Month, With Two More Expected To Arrive In Fall

Zelensky Says Patriot System From Israel Has Been Operating In Ukraine For Month, With Two More Expected To Arrive In Fall


2025-09-27 03:08:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state told reporters about this during a briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“The Israeli complex [Patriot] has been operating in Ukraine for a month. We will receive two Patriot systems in the fall,” Zelensky said.

He noted that he would not disclose any details on this topic.

MENAFN27092025000193011044ID1110119282

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search