Zelensky Says Patriot System From Israel Has Been Operating In Ukraine For Month, With Two More Expected To Arrive In Fall
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state told reporters about this during a briefing, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.
“The Israeli complex [Patriot] has been operating in Ukraine for a month. We will receive two Patriot systems in the fall,” Zelensky said.
He noted that he would not disclose any details on this topic.
