Enemy Strikes Ochakiv With FPV Drone, Wounding Two People
“During the day, the Russians shelled the city of Ochakiv with an FPV drone. A 47-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were wounded and hospitalized. All necessary medical assistance is being provided,” Kim said.
According to him, a house was also damaged as a result of the shelling.Read also: Zelensky says Russia attacked Poland with 92 drone s, 19 reaching border
As reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Znob-Novhorodska community in Sumy region, a Russian drone hit a car , killing a 59-year-old man and injuring another civilian.
