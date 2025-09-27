Enemy Strikes Ochakiv With FPV Drone, Wounding Two People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“During the day, the Russians shelled the city of Ochakiv with an FPV drone. A 47-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were wounded and hospitalized. All necessary medical assistance is being provided,” Kim said.

According to him, a house was also damaged as a result of the shelling.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the village of Znob-Novhorodska community in Sumy region, a Russian drone hit a car , killing a 59-year-old man and injuring another civilian.