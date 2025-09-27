Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stefanchuk, EU Lawmakers Discuss Launch Of First Clusters For Ukraine's EU Integration

2025-09-27 03:08:24
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Stefanchuk reported this on Facebook .

He stressed that the launch of these clusters must not face delays.

The discussions also focused on military and political support for Ukraine, including security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe. Stefanchuk highlighted the importance of the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism, designed to ensure stable supplies of weaponry, especially air defense systems.

Read also: Ukraine submits report to European Commission on measures for opening first negotiation cluster

The talks also addressed historical justice, including the recognition of the Holodomor and the 1944 deportation of the Crimean Tatars as genocide.

The parties discussed preparations for the 4th Parliamentary Summit of the International Crimea Platform, scheduled to take place in Stockholm this November.

"European unity in countering Russian aggression and supporting Ukraine is our common strength. Together, we are bringing closer victory and a just peace for the whole of Europe," Stefanchuk said.

Photo: screenshot from the video

