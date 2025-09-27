Sybiha Publishes Flight Path Of Hungarian Drone Over Ukraine
"For the blind Hungarian officials. Exact route of yesterday's drone incursion from Hungary into Ukrainian airspace," Sybiha wrote.
He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces "have gathered all the necessary evidence" regarding the incident, adding that Ukraine is still awaiting an explanation from Hungary about why the object entered Ukrainian airspace.Read also: Zelensky orders military to respond to Hungary's use of reconnaissance drones
Early on September 26, Ukrainian military radar detected twice the passage of an aerial object resembling a drone at different altitudes in the airspace over the Zakarpattia region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the military to conduct a full investigation into the border violation by Hungarian reconnaissance drones and to respond accordingly should such attempts be repeated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment