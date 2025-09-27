Sybiha Publishes Flight Path Of Hungarian Drone Over Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the minister shared the image on the social media platform X .

"For the blind Hungarian officials. Exact route of yesterday's drone incursion from Hungary into Ukrainian airspace," Sybiha wrote.

He noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces "have gathered all the necessary evidence" regarding the incident, adding that Ukraine is still awaiting an explanation from Hungary about why the object entered Ukrainian airspace.

Zelensky orders military to respond to Hungary's use of reconnaissance drones

Early on September 26, Ukrainian military radar detected twice the passage of an aerial object resembling a drone at different altitudes in the airspace over the Zakarpattia region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the military to conduct a full investigation into the border violation by Hungarian reconnaissance drones and to respond accordingly should such attempts be repeated.