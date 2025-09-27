Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Private Homes Damaged By Russian Shelling In Dnipropetrovsk Region

Private Homes Damaged By Russian Shelling In Dnipropetrovsk Region


2025-09-27 03:08:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Throughout the day, Russian forces continued their assaults. They shelled the Nikopol district with heavy artillery and also launched drones. Nikopol and the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities came under fire. Two private homes were destroyed," Lysak said.



 Read also: Ukraine thwarts Russia's attempted offensive in Dnipropetrovsk region – CinC Syrskyi

He added that a drone strike hit the Mykolaivka community, setting a passenger car on fire. The blaze was extinguished.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region injured a 39-year-old woman and damaged an administrative building, a museum, an enterprise, as well as a shop and several residential and utility buildings.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram

MENAFN27092025000193011044ID1110119273

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search