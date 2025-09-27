Private Homes Damaged By Russian Shelling In Dnipropetrovsk Region
"Throughout the day, Russian forces continued their assaults. They shelled the Nikopol district with heavy artillery and also launched drones. Nikopol and the Marhanets and Pokrovske communities came under fire. Two private homes were destroyed," Lysak said.
He added that a drone strike hit the Mykolaivka community, setting a passenger car on fire. The blaze was extinguished.
No casualties or injuries were reported.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, overnight attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region injured a 39-year-old woman and damaged an administrative building, a museum, an enterprise, as well as a shop and several residential and utility buildings.
Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram
