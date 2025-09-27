Russian Strikes Leave 177 Settlements In Chernihiv Region Without Power

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Regional enemy company Chernihivoblenergo reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Unfortunately, the enemy continues its attempts to plunge the Chernihiv region into darkness. Today, the Russians once again attacked the region's energy infrastructure. As a result, 177 settlements in the Nizhyn and Pryluky districts are without power - that's nearly 54,000 consumers," the statement said.

The company said that energy crews promptly began emergency repair work.

It added that the situation remains very difficult and restoration of power supply could take considerable time.

