Azerbaijan Ministry Of Defense Staff Honors Memory Of Martyrs (PHOTO)

On the occasion of Remembrance Day, observed on September 27, the leadership and personnel of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense paid tribute by visiting the graves of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the nation's Shehids (Martyrs), Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other senior officials of the Ministry laid a wreath at the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor, paying profound tribute to his enduring legacy.

The leadership of the Ministry also visited the grave of prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva, laid roses in her honor, and paid tribute to her memory.

Subsequently, the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs, where flowers were laid at the graves of the Heroes of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives for the independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of the country. Tribute was also paid at the Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery and the Eternal Flame monument, and the memory of the Heroes was solemnly honored.

The leadership and personnel of the Ministry of Defense, who visited the Victory Monument at Victory Park, laid a wreath in front of the monument as a sign of respect for the Martyrs.

The delegation also visited the area known as the Second Alley of Martyrs, where reconstruction and restoration work had been carried out in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev.

At the Military Memorial Cemetery, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense laid a wreath in front of the monument symbolizing the 44-day Patriotic War. Respect and honor were shown to the memory of Martyrs.

Within the event, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Z.Hasanov, and other senior officials met with the families of the Martyrs and inquired about their concerns. During the meeting, the families and relatives of Martyrs expressed their sincere gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, as well as First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, for the continued attention, care, and respect shown to them, and for consistently honoring the memory of the nation's Heroes.

At the end of the memorial ceremony, at 12:00, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, military personnel, and families of Martyrs observed a minute of silence in memory of the Martyrs at the Military Memorial Cemetery.