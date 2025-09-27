TRIPP Route To Have Both Regional And Global Significance And Influence Armenian PM
He noted that this route will have both regional and global significance and influence.
"Thus, in accordance with the Washington Declaration on the TRIPP route, announced in Washington on August 8, the opening of communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan for domestic, bilateral and international transport will be carried out on the basis of respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and jurisdiction of states. This will ensure unimpeded communication between the main part of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through the territory of the Republic of Armenia and will ensure mutual benefit for international and interstate communication," Pashinyan added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tradesta Becomes The First Perpetuals Exchange To Launch Equities On Avalanche
- Nigel Farage To Headline At UK's Flagship Web3 Conference Zebu Live 2025
- Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
- Nebeus Overfunds Equity Crowdfunding Campaign With €3.6M Raised, Reflecting Growing Demand For Regulated Cryptofinance Solutions
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
CommentsNo comment