European Port Workers Unite To Block Arms Exports To Israel

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 27 (Petra) – Several unions representing European port workers met in Genoa, northern Italy, to develop a strategy aimed at preventing the export of weapons from Europe to Israel, under the slogan "Port Workers Do Not Work for War."According to Euronews, the dockworkers and cargo handlers stated in a Saturday announcement their opposition to the ongoing conflict, declaring themselves "against war" and "against the occupation of Palestine," while calling for "an end to the genocide in Gaza."The organizing union, an Italian labor federation, aims to expand the boycott of military exports to include all European ports, including those in Spain, France, Greece, Cyprus, Morocco, Germany, and the United States.A union spokesperson said, "We call on everyone to protest and send the message that we are not complicit in this war. We are many and strong for a free Palestine. We, as port workers, stand together in protest."