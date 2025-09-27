Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Moi Personnel Carry Out Security Campaign Throughout The Country


2025-09-27 03:05:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Interior personnel have carried out security campaigns in all Kuwait's governorates to maintain law and order and bring fugitives to justice.
The ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the operations were carried with presence of the chief of the directorates' affairs sector, Major General Hamad Al-Munaifi.
The forces handled 638 cases, including detention of violators of the residency law, traffic regulations and offending labor.
The intensive security campaigns will be pursued in all the governorates and the necessary legal procedures will be taken against law violators. (end)
