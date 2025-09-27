Turkish Pres.: Will For Palestine's State Remains 'Incomplete'
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday unless Israel is stopped, the will for Palestine's state will remain 'incomplete'.
Speaking at the Bosphorus Diplomacy Forum in Istanbul, Erdogan referred to the recognition of Palestine by multiple states, saying it is a significant step.
He noted that the UN Security Council mechanism should aim prevent humanitarian disasters, but is has become a part of the "problem", instead of providing solutions.
He added they cannot remain indifferent to the suffering, injustice, and endless conflicts "our region" is witnessing, even if everyone remains silent.
He highlighted the Israeli occupation uses hunger as a weapon of mass destruction in Gaza.
The aim of Turkiye is to ensure peace and stability in the region, he affirmed.
Erdogan called for an immediate trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his Cabinet, and what he called a "genocidal cadre".
He also called for imposing deterrent sanctions on the Israeli occupation.
Erdogan stressed every life lost in Gaza, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, and Somalia "tears" a piece from "our own hearts". (end)
