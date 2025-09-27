Trump Orders Deploying Troops In Portland To Clamp Down On Terrorism
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- US President Donlad Trump declared on Saturday that he ordered deployment of military forces in Portland, Oregon, to face what he termed "local terrorism" and safeguard public facilities in the city.
In a post on "Social Truth," Trump said, "At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary troops to protect war ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary .."
Trump earlier this week signed an executive order classifying Antifa as a "terrorist organization" and urged the authorities to investigate its activities.
Antifa, a local anti-fascist group, organized in 2017 demonstrations against Trump's election as president in his first term. In 2020, officials accused it of engaging in violence and riots. (end)
amm
amm
