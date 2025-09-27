Latest Israeli Occupation Attacks In Gaza Leave 77 Martyrs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Latest attacks by the Israeli occupation forces on Gaza Strip left 77 martyrs and injured 265 Gazans over the past 24 hours, local health authorities said.
With the new casualties, toll of the deaths has risen to 65,926 and injury cases to 167,783 since early October 2023, when the occupation launched an all-out war on the enclave.
The authorities reported 17 Gazans were killed and 89 others were wounded as they were seeking some food at relief centers in the strip, bringing toll of this category to 2,560 martyrs plus 18,703 injury cases.
Meanwhile, witnesses told KUNA that the occupation forces occupied Sheikh Radwan district, bulk of Al-Nasr neighborhood and besieged Al-Shatea refugee camp. In the south, they seized Tal Al-Hawa and majority of Sheikh Ajleen region.
Advance of the occupation forces into the heart of Gaza has driven hundreds of thousands of Gazans to flee to areas in the south of the strip.
The occupation forces have been pushing to seize all of Gaza city. (end)
aib
aib
