UPDATE: VT State Police, Watch Commander Schedule: Sept 22Nd - 28Th
Subject: VT State Police, Watch Commander schedule: Sept 22nd - 28th
STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE
Watch Commander Schedule for the week of September 22nd – 28th
Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders. Watch Commander – North
Lieutenant Michael Dion
...
Watch Commander – South
Lieutenant Casey Daniell
...
Watch Commander – Troop A (north) Williston: 802-878-7111 St. Albans: 802-524-5993 Berlin: 802-229-9191 St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111 Derby: 802-334-8881 Watch Commander – Troop B (south) Westminster: 802-722-4600 Royalton: 802-234-9933 Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421 Rutland: 802-773-9101 New Haven: 802-388-4919 Please visit: for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations
