UPDATE: VT State Police, Watch Commander Schedule: Sept 22Nd - 28Th

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Beginning at midnight Saturday night and continuing through Monday morning, Lieutenant Todd Wilkins will be covering the Southern Watch Command.

...

Kelley, RichMonday, September 22, 2025 10:00 AMDPS - VSP Media <...>VT State Police, Watch Commander schedule: Sept 22nd - 28th

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Watch Commander Schedule for the week of September 22nd – 28th

Please follow the attached instructions for contacting the Watch Commanders.

Lieutenant Michael Dion

...

Lieutenant Casey Daniell

...

Williston: 802-878-7111

St. Albans: 802-524-5993

Berlin: 802-229-9191

St. Johnsbury: 802-748-3111

Derby: 802-334-8881

Westminster: 802-722-4600

Royalton: 802-234-9933

Shaftsbury: 802-442-5421

Rutland: 802-773-9101

New Haven: 802-388-4919

Please visit: for a state coverage map of towns served by specific VSP Field Stations

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.