Narrative Pushed By Terror Group TRF On Social Media Is Serious: J&K L-G

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Sep 27 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that the narrative pushed by terror groups like 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) on the social media is serious and cannot be ignored.

The L-G said at a function here that the people of Jammu and Kashmir should stand united against terrorists and they must actively counter the extremist propaganda to safeguard peace and stability in the UT.

The L-G warned against ignoring the narrative being spread by TRF on the social media.

“It would be very dangerous if we remain silent and it is important that we pay attention to countering such a narrative”, the L-G said.

“There is a direct connection between fighting the extremist narrative and supporting peace and stability. The fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of security forces alone, but also of the citizens. More than 40 lives have been lost due to terrorism this year and it must be completely eradicated not just by the forces, but by citizens too.

“I believe people must come forward," he said.

The L-G said that despite decades of suffering, J&K is witnessing a significant transformation, with stone pelting becoming a thing of the past and local terrorist recruitment declining.

“Whenever there is a division in any family, we must try to put our house in order,” he added.

L-G Sinha said that major changes followed after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which are an important milestone in Jammu and Kashmir's history.

He said that steps like granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Pahari community, strengthening the Forest Rights Act, and launching Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas reflect the government's commitment to social and economic justice.

“Now equal rights are being given to Pahari community. No one can stop this community. What is their right will be given to this community,” he added.

He asserted that terrorism and left-wing extremism have significantly declined across the country, particularly in the northeast, and expressed confidence that Naxalism will soon be eliminated.

“Jammu and Kashmir has suffered for a long time and an end to terrorism is necessary. Security agencies are doing their job, and we as citizens must behave responsibly and not engage in any wrong activities”, he asserted.

Under the overall supervision of the L-G Manoj Sinha the security forces have revised their counter terrorism strategy. Instead of Judy focusing on the elimination of the gun wielding terrorist, the security forces are carrying out aggressive operations against terrorists, their over ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers to dismantle the entire ecosystem of terror.