AFSPA Extended In Three Assam Districts For Six More Months

Guwahati, Sep 27 (IANS) The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) will remain in force for another six months in three upper Assam districts - Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar - effective from October 1, according to a fresh official notification issued on Saturday.

The Assam government had urged the Centre to continue treating these districts as“Disturbed Areas” under the Act, citing security concerns and the need for constant vigilance.

Acting on this recommendation, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs approved the extension, which will now remain valid till March 31, 2026.

Officials noted that the security situation across Assam has improved steadily in recent years due to sustained counter-insurgency measures and initiatives taken by both the state and central forces.

However, sporadic incidents involving the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom -- Independent (ULFA-I) - the only remaining active insurgent outfit in the state - continue to be reported.

Additionally, security agencies have flagged movement of NSCN cadres through these districts, particularly for extortion, recruitment, and other clandestine activities.

AFSPA was originally enforced in Assam on the night of November 27–28, 1990, and since then has been periodically renewed after half-yearly reviews.

In April 2022, the Act was lifted from most parts of the state, but nine districts and one subdivision of Cachar remained under its ambit.

Over the last two years, it has been gradually withdrawn from six districts, leaving Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar still covered by its provisions.

The law gives sweeping powers to security forces, allowing them to search premises, carry out operations, and arrest suspects without prior warrants, in addition to providing them with legal immunity for actions taken during duty.

While the government justifies its continuation on security grounds, civil society groups, human rights defenders, and opposition parties have consistently called for its complete repeal from the Northeast, alleging widespread misuse and human rights violations.

For now, the extension ensures that security forces will continue to operate with special powers in these three districts of Upper Assam for the next six months.