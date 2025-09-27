CBDT Extends Deadline For Filing Tax Audit Reports To Oct 31, 2025
The specified date, originally set as September 30, 2025, has now been pushed to October 31, 2025.
The decision follows representations from professional bodies, including chartered accountants' associations, citing difficulties in completing audits on time due to disruptions caused by floods and other natural calamities in parts of the country.
The matter was also raised before several High Courts.
The CBDT clarified that the Income-tax e-filing portal has been functioning smoothly, with no technical issues reported.
As of September 24, 2025, over 4.02 lakh Tax Audit Reports (TARs) had been uploaded, including more than 60,000 reports filed on that single day. Additionally, more than 7.57 crore income tax returns (ITRs) were filed up to September 23, 2025.
Despite the stable system performance, the extension was granted in consideration of the practical difficulties highlighted by taxpayers and tax professionals.
A formal order notifying the revised deadline will be issued separately, the Board confirmed.
