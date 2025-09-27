India Pushes For U.S. Corn Imports To Boost Ethanol Output Amid Trade Negotiations

MENAFN - KNN India)India is currently in talks with the United States to secure corn imports, primarily to support its ethanol production sector.

The move comes alongside New Delhi's request that the U.S. remove the 25% punitive tariffs imposed on Indian oil imports from Russia.

These duties, instituted in late August, are seen by New Delhi as obstructive.

From the U.S. side, officials have urged India to buy more American corn and soybeans-products it has traditionally held back on due to concerns over genetically modified (GM) crops.

Despite this push, India remains firm that it must protect its agriculture sector and prevent GM products from entering its food supply.

The discussions are part of broader efforts to reach a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). India and the U.S. aim to conclude at least one portion of the pact by fall.

So far, five rounds of talks have taken place; the sixth was postponed from its original late-August schedule. Officials say the negotiations will continue in stages to reach an agreement.

India's delegation, led by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, met U.S. representatives including the United States Trade Representative and the U.S. ambassador-designate.

During meetings held in Washington from September 22-24, discussions covered trade issues and investment opportunities.

Despite the push from the U.S., India maintains“red lines,” especially regarding agricultural market access and food safety risks associated with GM crops.

The Indian side is negotiating with caution, seeking to balance trade gains with domestic interests.

(KNN Bureau)