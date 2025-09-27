First Meeting Of The U.S.-Mexico Security Implementation Group Launches Mission Firewall: United Against Arms Trafficking Initiative

On Friday, September 26, 2025, representatives from six United States government agencies and their Mexican government counterparts convened the inaugural meeting of the U.S.-Mexico Security Implementation Group. This implementation group was announced during Secretary Rubio’s recent trip to Mexico to ensure effective security cooperation, which is based on the principles of reciprocity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as mutual trust. The Security Implementation Group will meet regularly to coordinate actions by the U.S. and Mexico to dismantle the narcoterrorists, end the fentanyl crisis, strengthen border security, combat illicit finance, prevent fuel theft, and increase investigations and prosecutions to halt the flow of drugs and illicit firearms that fuel narcoterrorism.

Hosted in McAllen, Texas, the meeting also marked the launch of an ambitious bilateral effort to combat illicit firearms trafficking through an unprecedented level of collaboration between both nations. Discussions culminated in the announcement of the “Mission Firewall: United Against Firearms Trafficking Initiative.” This initiative will disrupt illicit weapons trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border. Key objectives include facilitating Mexico’s expansion of the use of eTrace and ballistic imaging technology to all 32 Mexican states, advancing information-sharing platforms, and increasing bilateral investigations and prosecutions. The U.S. will increase inspections and coordination with Mexico to stop the southbound flow of firearms.

During the meeting, the United States and Mexico drove action on strengthening information sharing between the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, and their Mexican government counterparts. At Mexico’s request, the United States has created a first-of-its-kind secure platform to allow information sharing regarding suspicious air shipments and packages to identify and interdict illicit drugs, chemical precursors, firearms, and illicit fuels. Both nations will expand security cooperation to build capacity to target and destroy cartels and to significantly improve security benchmarks. The Group also announced the formation of a bilateral working group to combat cross-border illicit finance and cooperate on civil asset forfeiture – key measures to disrupt transnational criminal organizations by cutting off their funding at several sources.

Through the leadership and close collaboration of President Trump and President Sheinbaum, the United States and Mexico are embarking on a new chapter of security cooperation based on mutual security interests, reaffirming their shared vision for a safer and more prosperous region.