Ukraine War At An Oil Turning Point

MENAFN - Asia Times) Is it a global market game changer? If Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil facilities continue and escalate, Moscow could lose much of its export capacity. This might cripple its war efforts and could have a far greater impact on the market.

India, Turkey and possibly even China would need to diversify their supply chains. Meanwhile, alternative suppliers are shrinking. The US also blacklists Iran and Venezuela. Iran faces the threat of a new attack from Israel, and a strong US fleet is off the Venezuelan coast, threatening to overthrow the anti-American Caracas regime.

America, already a significant oil and gas producer thanks to its new fracking technology, could then expand its oil markets. Many US allies are already required to buy US arms to upgrade their arsenal and are urged to buy American oil to replace Russian oil.

Beyond the intentions of any leaders, like US President Donald Trump or Russian President Vladimir Putin, this perspective shifts the dynamics of the conflict.