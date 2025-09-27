Ukrainian Drones Halt Operations At Oil Pumping Station In Chuvash Republic, Says Source
“The SSU continues to 'impose sanctions' against the Russian oil sector, which brings the aggressor country superprofits that go towards the war against Ukraine. Work to reduce the amount of petrodollars in the Russian budget will continue,” an informed source in the SSU said.Read also: Zelensky : If Russians cause blackout in Kyiv, they will get one in Moscow to
As reported by Ukrinform, the Chuvash Republic (Russian Federation) announced that a drone had struck an oil pumping station on Saturday morning.
First photo: unsplash
