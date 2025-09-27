Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Drones Halt Operations At Oil Pumping Station In Chuvash Republic, Says Source

2025-09-27 10:06:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SSU has confirmed from its own sources that pumping station No. 1 was hit and subsequently caught fire. Oil transportation through this pumping station has been suspended.

“The SSU continues to 'impose sanctions' against the Russian oil sector, which brings the aggressor country superprofits that go towards the war against Ukraine. Work to reduce the amount of petrodollars in the Russian budget will continue,” an informed source in the SSU said.

Read also: Zelensky : If Russians cause blackout in Kyiv, they will get one in Moscow to

As reported by Ukrinform, the Chuvash Republic (Russian Federation) announced that a drone had struck an oil pumping station on Saturday morning.

First photo: unsplash

